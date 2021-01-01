 Loading…

  5. California Sauce Pax ERA Pod- Gelatti

California Sauce Pax ERA Pod- Gelatti

by Legion of Bloom

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

“For the True Cannasseur” Born for the experience, LEGION’s California Sauce pod represents the culmination of quality and technology. We have taken flavor-rich, strain-specific, full-spectrum HTE sauce and delivered it to you with the innovative experience of the PAX ERA.  Limited releases of select strains!!   Taste the difference, Feel the difference Single source strain-specific High Terpene Extraction HTE Full Spectrum  Robust cannabis flavor and entourage effect 60-70% THC  Available in limited releases

About this brand

LEGION's Monarch and California Sauce win big in Distilate and Live Resin Cartridge categories! The Legion of Bloom is a values driven company committed to providing the highest quality cannabis products possible. Our promise is to elevate health and well-being through sustainable and conscious cultivation and extraction.

