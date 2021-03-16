About this product
Born for the experience, LEGION’s California Sauce pod represents the culmination of quality and technology. We have taken flavor-rich, strain-specific, full-spectrum HTE sauce and delivered it to you with the innovative experience of the PAX ERA.
Limited releases of select strains!!
Taste the difference, Feel the difference
Single source strain-specific
High Terpene Extraction HTE
Full Spectrum
Robust cannabis flavor and entourage effect
60-70% THC
Available in limited releases
About this strain
Gelatti is a hybrid marijuana strain bred by crossing Gelato and Biscotti. This strain is hard to find outside of California (like most strains from Cookies). The effects of Gelatti are known to be relaxing. Gelatti packs a punch with dense, kushy nugs that come with big oily trichomes. The straight gas terpenes will make any old school OG lover’s day with a thick mouthful that coats your senses as you exhale into a stoney haze.
About this brand
The Legion of Bloom is a values driven company committed to providing the highest quality cannabis products possible. Our promise is to elevate health and well-being through sustainable and conscious cultivation and extraction.