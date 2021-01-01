Monarch | Larry Bird Breath .5 Gram Cartridge
by Legion of BloomWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
This sweet and citrus-forward indica is smooth and delectable. Ideal for taking it easy without locking you to the couch, Larry Bird Breath is your perfect companion for cooling out and relaxing with friends after work or on an extended getaway. Notes of lemon and citrus with a creamy vanilla overtone
About this brand
Legion of Bloom
LEGION's Monarch and California Sauce win big in Distilate and Live Resin Cartridge categories! The Legion of Bloom is a values driven company committed to providing the highest quality cannabis products possible. Our promise is to elevate health and well-being through sustainable and conscious cultivation and extraction.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.