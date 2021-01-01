 Loading…

Indica

Mendo Breath - All Sun

by LitHouse

LitHouse Cannabis Flower Mendo Breath - All Sun

About this product

3.5g Premium Sun-Grown Flower OG Kush Breath x Mendo Montage Mendo Breath indulges the senses with a creamy caramel aroma, delicious sweet pine flavor, and a healing, relaxing high. We brought some of our favorite exclusively pheno-hunted genetics and partnered with family friends at the Mendocino Ranch Company to bring these strains out under the Mendocino sun. Grown high on the ridge-line above the famed Anderson Valley pinot noir region, conditions couldn’t be more perfect for growing superior quality full-spectrum seasonal flower. We're excited to bring our customers their favorite LitHouse flavors in a natural, fun, and affordable limited-release line of sun-grown products.

About this brand

LitHouse Logo
Every batch of LitHouse flower is grown with exceptional care and attention to detail. Our dedication to craft cultivation and state-of-the-art innovation produces consistently high-quality, high-potency, flavor rich cannabis. LitHouse focuses on flavor and potency. All of our flower is slow cold-cured and expertly trimmed for maximum terpene preservation. *HIGH POTENCY & TERPENE-RICH* *SMALL BATCH & CRAFT CULTIVATED* *FAMILY OWNED & OPERATED* *SLOW COLD-CURED & HAND TRIMMED* / / AWARDS / / 2019 Emerald Cup-Mixed Light Flower: Lemon Lava 2019 High Times NorCal-Best Product: Dark Dosi 2019 High Times Bay Area-Sungrown Flower: Lava Cake 2019 High Times NorCal-Best Product: Dark Dosi 2019 High Times NorCal-Pre Roll: Dark Dosi 2019 High Times NorCal-Sungrown Flower: Lava Cake 2019 High Times NorCal-Indica Flower: Dark Dosi 2018 Emerald Cup-Mixed Light Flower: Zelly's Gift

About this strain

Mendo Breath

Mendo Breath
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Mendo Breath is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing OGKB with Mendo Montage. This strain produces a euphoric high with powerful body effects that help relieve pain and discomfort. Mendo Breath smells like sweet vanilla and caramel. While it may be tempting to smoke this strain during the day, its important to save it for after work or before bed. Growers say Mendo Breath comes in dense, frosty buds and has an average flowering time of 60 days.

 

