Two 0.5g Pre-Rolls Zkittlez x Gelato The grass truly is greener in California and this red hot strain from the Cookies Fam is a shining example of Golden State excellence. Bred from two award-winning Cali classics, Zkittlez and Gelato, Runtz achieved instant celebrity status for its mouth-watering candy fruit flavor that is so tasty you just have to keep hitting it. A luscious tropical fruit aroma is highlighted with bright tangy citrus and rich earthy undertones. The high comes on smooth, with a simultaneous tingling, flowing body buzz, and an active, inspired mental state, making Runtz an ideal functional creative strain. Like a soothing boardwalk evening, the thick Runtz buds are a deep indigo and viridian color, lit up with twinkling soft ember stigmas and stardust trichomes. Exhilarating yet tranquil, stimulating yet soothing, like the incomparable Pacific herself, Runtz captures all the greatness, glamour, and fertile magic of our beloved Golden Coast. Your favorite LitHouse cultivars in an easy to enjoy pre-roll. We think two is better than one, so each pack comes with two half-gram pre-rolls to give you the maximum amount of freshness and flavor with each and every puff. All of our pre-rolls come with the same high-quality cannabis we put in our jars. Our pre-rolls are 100% flower, no trim.