CBD Bath Bomb - Lavender and Lilac - 150mg (138ml)
by CBD American Shaman
1 piece
$14.99
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
1 piece
$14.99
Pickup 76.7 miles away
1 piece
$14.99
Pickup 76.7 miles away
FIRE - this very special blend of Sweet Orange, Cinnamon and Clove essential oils are just like it's name...sweet, citrusy and spicey. Plus my FIRE H. strain of soap is created with a nice dose of moisturizing hemp seed oil (all legal!!), all organic ingedients...and it's totally awesome for your skin. Check out my other Hemp Seed Soap listings... There are absolutely no animal products or testing. 100% VEGAN and 100% ANIMAL LOVING SOAPS! Contains: Hemp seed oil, hemp seed butter, mango butter, shea butter, cocoa butter, oatmeal, Kaolin clay, essential oils Color: green, white, orange Weight: 4 oz. (approx.) Size: 3.25 x 3.25 x 1" Shape: square with raised hemp leaf on top This is for one (1) bar. The bar is wrapped in a special plastic for protection. Labeled with ingredients. Makes a GREAT GIFT This link will take you directly to the order page on my Etsy Shop... https://www.etsy.com/listing/510883696/hemp-soap-fire-sweet-orange-essential?ref=shop_home_active_1 WHOLESALE INQURIES WELCOME Available at these fine dispensaries: Ultra Health BIRDLAND - Albuquerque, NM
Be the first to review this product.
Bred by crossing OG Kush and SFV OG Kush, Fire OG has a strong scent similar to Lemon Pledge. Its euphoric effects are potent and long-lasting, making this strain a favorite among consumers with high tolerances. The plant has frost covered nuggets with red hairs, giving the appearance that it is on fire—which is, in part, where the name Fire OG came from. Fire OG plants typically flower in 9-10 weeks.