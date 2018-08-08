Louvieve - The Bath, Body and Candle Shoppe
FIRE - Hemp Soap
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
FIRE - this very special blend of Sweet Orange, Cinnamon and Clove essential oils are just like it's name...sweet, citrusy and spicey. Plus my FIRE H. strain of soap is created with a nice dose of moisturizing hemp seed oil (all legal!!), all organic ingedients...and it's totally awesome for your skin.
There are absolutely no animal products or testing.
100% VEGAN and 100% ANIMAL LOVING SOAPS!
Contains: Hemp seed oil, hemp seed butter, mango butter, shea butter, cocoa butter, oatmeal, Kaolin clay, essential oils
Color: green, white, orange
Weight: 4 oz. (approx.)
Size: 3.25 x 3.25 x 1"
Shape: square with raised hemp leaf on top
This is for one (1) bar.
The bar is wrapped in a special plastic for protection.
Labeled with ingredients.
Makes a GREAT GIFT
Available at these fine dispensaries:
Ultra Health BIRDLAND - Albuquerque, NM
Fire OG effects
Reported by real people like you
781 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
26% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
