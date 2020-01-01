 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Pineapple Diesel

by Lucky Devil Farms

Lucky Devil Farms Cannabis Flower Pineapple Diesel

About this product

About this strain

Pineapple Diesel

Pineapple Diesel

A beloved choice for sativa connoisseurs, Pineapple Diesel can be succinctly defined as a psychoactive lift. A cross between hybrid Pineapple and sativa Sour Diesel, this is a social strain that provides powerful but clear cerebral effects. The aroma is equally diverse, with a citrus and diesel dual pungency. This energetic flower is optimal for daytime use and is an excellent choice for stress relief.

About this brand

Lucky Devil Farms is family owned and operated cannabis production company. Our farms are located in the Nalley Valley area of Tacoma, Washington. We take pride in our growing process, so we use no pesticides or chemicals while farming, we simply use care and respect to make our product some of the best on the market.