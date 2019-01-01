 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Gorilla Biscuit

Gorilla Biscuit

by Marks Organix

Write a review
Marks Organix Cannabis Flower Gorilla Biscuit

$45.00MSRP

About this product

Gorilla Biscuity is an indica dominant cut, bred from crossing Sensi Star and Stardawg, rather old school, having sedative and sensual effects on the body. The smell is intense like Pine Sol and Expresso beans.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Gorilla Biscuit

Gorilla Biscuit

Gorilla Biscuit by Seeds of Compassion is an indica-dominant cut bred from crossing the Turpentine pheno of Sensi Star and Stardawg IX. This rare and rather old school blend is named for Methaqualone, also known as quaaludes, a medication which has a sedative and sensual effect on the body. Its effects behave in a similarly sedative manner, leaving the limbs heavy and relaxed. Gorilla Biscuit has a strong terpene profile, smelling intensely of Pine Sol and espresso beans. 

About this brand

Marks Organix Logo
Organic flowers, capsules, tinctures, concentrates, edibles, fast and free delivery service, available seven days a week, 10-10pm