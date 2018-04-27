 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Dream Queen

Dream Queen

by Matrix NV

About this product

Blue Dream crossed with Space Queen, Dream Queen provides a happy, euphoric high with a spacey cerebral effect. Smell of skunky, wet earth with a tangy, fruity almost tropical taste. Dominant Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Myrcene, trans-Ocimene

Rewb

for being a sativa it is a relaxing body high my legs have a tingling sensation like they want to float from my physical body .....

About this strain

Dream Queen

Dream Queen is an aptly named sativa-dominant hybrid that will leave you in a euphoric, dream-like state after a few puffs. A cross of two beloved strains, Blue Dream and Space Queen, it offers intense odors reminiscent of pineapple and bubblegum, and flavors of citrus, menthol and hash when vaped or smoked. Dream Queen’s very frosty, light green flowers will have you sticking your nose back in the jar again and again to experience their delicious fruity aroma.

About this brand

A medical marijuana cultivation facility dedicated to growing the highest grade medicinal cannabis and advancing cultivation and extraction technologies.