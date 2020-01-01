Mayflower Medicinals

Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Tutankhamon aka, King Tut is a strain known to relieve stress, depression and fatigue. These dense, bright green nugs are wrapped throughout with orange hairs and give off a sour, diesel aroma. Known for potenitally euphoric and energetic effects, this strain won't leave you feleing mumified.
Tutankhamon (AKA King Tut) by Pyramid Seeds has kept the sour, skunky smell of its parent strain, AK-47, as well as the uplifting effects, making it a great choice for social outings or creative stimulation. This strain has built a reputation for having high THC levels, and the flavor has hints of fresh fruit and flowers that make this beautiful bud fit for a king!