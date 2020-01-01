 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Motorbreath #15

by Meraki Gardens

Meraki Gardens Cannabis Flower Motorbreath #15

About this product

This bud is infamous for its insanely potent diesel ﬂavor that’s accented by sharp citrus and earth upon exhale. The aroma is just as heavy, with a diesel chemical overtone that quickly turns earthy and lemony as the nugs are burned. The Motorbreath high is just as potent as the ﬂavor, with calming effects that are best suited for late nights when sleep just won’t come. The high starts with a lifted relaxation that ﬁlls your mind with warm tingly euphoria. A numbing body high comes next, lulling you into a slightly couch-locked sleep leaving all of your fears behind.

About this strain

Motorbreath

Motorbreath
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Named after its excessively gassy flavor and smell, Motorbreath crosses Chemdog and SFV OG Kush. This award-winning strain produces a flavorful smoke with notes of fuel, earth, and citrus. If you’re an OG fan, Motorbreath is a must-try, but novices should be aware of its potent effects. 

About this brand

We are a Female owned and Family operated indoor garden. We have a passion for organic cultivation and we are proud to be clean green certified and Kosher certified. Being mindful of the environment and our impact that it has on the Earth is apart of our everyday practice. We focus on sustainable growing practices and finding ways to lower our carbon footprint. Ensuring that you feel good about consuming Meraki Flower. We cater to each and every plant giving it the same amount of love and attention, leaving you high with good vibrations and an experience you wont forget.