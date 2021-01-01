Apple Fritter - Strain Specific Distillate Cartridge
APPLE FRITTER Genetics: Sour Apple x Animal Cookies Type: HYBRID Taste: Fruity, Herbal, Sweet + Superior Taste And Immediate Peak High + THC Distillate With Strain-Specific Cannabis Terpenes + No Artificial Additives, Ever + Clean Green Certified + Independently Tested To Ensure No Harmful Pesticides + Genuine CCELL Hardware (universal 510 thread) Our most powerful vapor oil, this highly purified concentrate packs a punch you feel instantly. Boasting the highest percentage THC with a superior flavor profile, potently noteworthy. After distillation, we re-infuse cannabis terpenes, the unique natural flavor molecules found in cannabis, for a superior taste and immediate peak high. Isolating THC using multi filtration extraction (MFE) with a focus on having the highest levels of purity & potency Utilizing the most advanced wiped-film short path molecular distillation and cannabinoid isolation technology, our pure golden THC Clear concentrate packs a Kung-Fu punch. By optimizing the steam capture of pure THC oil, we ensure that our Clear is fully activated and ready to make an instantaneous impact. Fans often describe the high from our Clear as euphoric or almost psychedelic. Your ideal partner for transcending metaphysical boundaries. Follow our journey @mfusedculture
Apple Fritter
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
Apple Fritter, a true hybrid strain, is known for its powerful and relaxing high. Put out by Lumpy’s Flowers, Apple Fritter is a strain with secret origins. Those who enjoy Apple Fritter say this strain allows you to enjoy an evening without losing your cool. Apple Fritter has a flavor and and aroma that come off as sweet and earthy, with a light cheesy apple pastry influence.
