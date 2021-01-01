 Loading…

Hybrid

Apple Fritter - Strain Specific Distillate Cartridge

by MFUSED

About this product

APPLE FRITTER Genetics: Sour Apple x Animal Cookies Type: HYBRID Taste: Fruity, Herbal, Sweet + Superior Taste And Immediate Peak High + THC Distillate With Strain-Specific Cannabis Terpenes + No Artificial Additives, Ever + Clean Green Certified + Independently Tested To Ensure No Harmful Pesticides + Genuine CCELL Hardware (universal 510 thread) Our most powerful vapor oil, this highly purified concentrate packs a punch you feel instantly. Boasting the highest percentage THC with a superior flavor profile, potently noteworthy. After distillation, we re-infuse cannabis terpenes, the unique natural flavor molecules found in cannabis, for a superior taste and immediate peak high. Isolating THC using multi filtration extraction (MFE) with a focus on having the highest levels of purity & potency Utilizing the most advanced wiped-film short path molecular distillation and cannabinoid isolation technology, our pure golden THC Clear concentrate packs a Kung-Fu punch. By optimizing the steam capture of pure THC oil, we ensure that our Clear is fully activated and ready to make an instantaneous impact. Fans often describe the high from our Clear as euphoric or almost psychedelic. Your ideal partner for transcending metaphysical boundaries. Follow our journey @mfusedculture

About this brand

MFUSED exists to improve and enhance everyday lives. Crafting the most innovative, highest quality, naturally effective products that stay true to the therapeutic power and free spirit of cannabis. HONORING THE ROOTS “The therapeutic power of plants, free-thinking spirit of the people and innovative quality improvement are at the heart of everything we do.” – Grizz Our foundation starts with you, those who have long relied on the power of this plant to enrich your everyday lives. Fortified by testimonials that only therapy could unveil, intentionally crafted with wellness in mind. MEDICAL PIONEERS IN LOCAL INDUSTRY “We’ve been in the game longer.” Contributing 5 years of research and development, dedication to the medical cannabis community. We build on our legacy through integrity, innovation and honest commitment to excellence for the local community. THERAPEUTIC STANDARD ACCESSIBLE TO ALL “We lead with value. Offering quality, purity, outstanding effectiveness and incredibly terpy full-spectrum flavor.” Our tried and true medical knowledge is now offered in the retail cannabis market. We are excited to offer all people this value. CONSCIOUS CAPITALISM “Enlightened self-interest leads to conscious consumption. Cannabis consumption enlightens self.” We are passionate innovators who continually strive to raise the bar and craft the best quality product on the market while making a positive impact on society.

About this strain

Apple Fritter

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Apple Fritter, a true hybrid strain, is known for its powerful and relaxing high. Put out by Lumpy’s Flowers, Apple Fritter is a strain with secret origins. Those who enjoy Apple Fritter say this strain allows you to enjoy an evening without losing your cool. Apple Fritter has a flavor and and aroma that come off as sweet and earthy, with a light cheesy apple pastry influence.

 

