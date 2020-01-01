 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Ogre OG

by Millerville Farms

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Ogre is a Skunk-leaning phenotype of the multiple award-winning indica Sensi Star. While most phenotypes of Sensi Star are fairly compact indica plants, Ogre is named for its much larger size and huge yields. Giant, frosty colas produce very high levels of THC and a pungent lemon-skunk aroma.

About this brand

Settling in the Illinois Valley in 1964, our family began a quest to realize the dream of legal cannabis. Two generations strong and working harder than ever, we are honored and grateful to see our flower available in top dispensaries. When we aren’t in the garden, you’ll find us helping our rural community. We are wildland firefighters and engaged citizens, working toward positive change. Millerville isn’t just a place. It’s a way of life. It represents teamwork. A tradition of farming. The spirit of revolution.