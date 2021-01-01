 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solventless
  5. Spritzer Cold Cure Live Rosin 1g
Hybrid

Spritzer Cold Cure Live Rosin 1g

by Mountain Select

Mountain Select Concentrates Solventless Spritzer Cold Cure Live Rosin 1g

About this product

Spritzer Cold Cure Live Rosin 1g by Mountain Select

About this brand

About this strain

Spritzer

Spritzer
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Spritzer is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Runtz with Grape Pie and MAC. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Spritzer - if you've smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

