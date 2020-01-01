 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Hybrid

Chem Cookies Pre-Roll 0.5g

by Mountain Sun Botanicals

Mountain Sun Botanicals Cannabis Pre-rolls Chem Cookies Pre-Roll 0.5g

Chem Cookies

Chem Cookies
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Chem Cookies crosses Chemdog #4 and GSC to produce tightly packed buds with lime green with purple accents. Chem Cookies has rich fuel flavors that also offer notes of coffee and plums. Expect to be stoned from your head to your toes, making this a perfect strain for more experienced consumers with a developed tolerance.

About this brand

Mountain Sun Botanicals Flower Strains Mountain Sun Botanicals provides a variety of flower strains. Review the medicinal and recreational types we grow, including our proprietary flower strains. Whether grown for medicinal or recreational purposes, all of our flower is certified Clean Green and tested for purity.