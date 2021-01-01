 Loading…

Indica

Slurricane

by MPX Melting Point Extracts

MPX Melting Point Extracts Cannabis Flower Slurricane

About this product

Our flower is meticulously grown with care and attention to the finer details, like gently hand-trimming each flower. The process begins with healthy plants and a passionate staff. It concludes with a superior whole-plant dry and an extended cold-cure process to draw out a smooth smoke and maximum terpene preservation.

About this brand

We are devoted to providing the cleanest and most effective premium cannabis concentrates.

About this strain

Slurricane

Slurricane
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Linalool

Slurricane is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Do-Si-Dos with Purple Punch. Slurricane produces relaxing effects that come on slowly. This strain has a sweet flavor profile, with subtle grape and sugary berries. Slurricane is the ideal strain for relaxing after a long day and will likely leave you locked to your sofa. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia.

