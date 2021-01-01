Rainbow Driver Green Powder Hash 1g
by NASHAWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Rainbow Driver is a one-of-a-kind custom batch of two hash strains: Rainbow Pie and Sunday Driver. Rainbow Pie is an Indica dominant hybrid cross with a creamy mouth taste and heavy notes of fruit candy, berries, and gas. Paired with The Indica-dominant cannabis strain Sundae Driver, Its parent strains are a cross between Fruity Pebbles and Grape Pie, giving it a sweet and smooth taste. In combination, they create a perfect after-dinner dessert smoke that will relax your senses and put you into bliss. Green: This grade has a higher amount of plant material than the orange. It is still as strong but less oily. It is closer to the old school kief. It is easy to sprinkle on a joint or a bowl.
About this brand
NASHA
About this strain
Sundae Driver
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Linalool
Sundae Driver, also known as "Sunday Driver," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing FPOG with Grape Pie. The effects of this strain will make you feel balanced, calm, and happy. Sundae Driver has a sweet, mellow and creamy flavor. Growers say this strain comes in light green and purple buds that are drenched in trichomes.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.