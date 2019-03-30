About this product

Rainbow Driver is a one-of-a-kind custom batch of two hash strains: Rainbow Pie and Sunday Driver.



Rainbow Pie is an Indica dominant hybrid cross with a creamy mouth taste and heavy notes of fruit candy, berries, and gas. Paired with The Indica-dominant cannabis strain Sundae Driver, Its parent strains are a cross between Fruity Pebbles and Grape Pie, giving it a sweet and smooth taste. In combination, they create a perfect after-dinner dessert smoke that will relax your senses and put you into bliss.



Green:

This grade has a higher amount of plant material than the orange. It is still as strong but less oily. It is closer to the old school kief. It is easy to sprinkle on a joint or a bowl.