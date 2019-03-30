NASHA
Rainbow Driver Green Powder Hash 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
Rainbow Driver is a one-of-a-kind custom batch of two hash strains: Rainbow Pie and Sunday Driver.
Rainbow Pie is an Indica dominant hybrid cross with a creamy mouth taste and heavy notes of fruit candy, berries, and gas. Paired with The Indica-dominant cannabis strain Sundae Driver, Its parent strains are a cross between Fruity Pebbles and Grape Pie, giving it a sweet and smooth taste. In combination, they create a perfect after-dinner dessert smoke that will relax your senses and put you into bliss.
Green:
This grade has a higher amount of plant material than the orange. It is still as strong but less oily. It is closer to the old school kief. It is easy to sprinkle on a joint or a bowl.
Rainbow Pie is an Indica dominant hybrid cross with a creamy mouth taste and heavy notes of fruit candy, berries, and gas. Paired with The Indica-dominant cannabis strain Sundae Driver, Its parent strains are a cross between Fruity Pebbles and Grape Pie, giving it a sweet and smooth taste. In combination, they create a perfect after-dinner dessert smoke that will relax your senses and put you into bliss.
Green:
This grade has a higher amount of plant material than the orange. It is still as strong but less oily. It is closer to the old school kief. It is easy to sprinkle on a joint or a bowl.
Sundae Driver effects
Reported by real people like you
283 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
48% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
44% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
21% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
8% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
2% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
12% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
12% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
11% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!