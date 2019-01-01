Wife and husband founded, we wanted to create cannabis products we felt comfortable consuming. Our mission has always been to provide truly nutritious, delicious, consistent, and safe cannabis products for consumers while educating people on the benefits of healing foods and medicinal plants. Focused on wellness, healthy cannabis-infused edibles, solventless concentrates, & boutique flowers, Native Seed creates artisan cannabis products made with the highest quality ingredients for the mind, body, + soul. CANNABIS + BODY + WELLNESS Your body relies on what you provide it. When you give your body wholesome, earth-given foods it generates the energy you need to be well and healthy. Cannabis offers many medicinal properties that enable us to live purely, just as nature intended. Mother Earth provides us with essentials including these healing plants, and plants rely on nature's natural cycle to live healthy, just as we do. When humans disrupt that cycle by contaminating crops with harmful chemicals, that transfers to the human body after consumption and in turn, does the opposite of the intention behind that nourishment. We choose to keep the plant in its natural state and provide it with earth-given foods to thrive, just as we do. There are never any harmful chemicals in the cannabis products we offer because we believe that is unsafe for consumption by anyone or anything. We believe in the power of nutrient dense plants and the interaction between cannabis and healthy foods for optimum healing benefits. We are passionate about health and wellness and that is our intention behind starting this company. We are committed to serving you the most quality cannabis California offers, guaranteed.