Sour Diesel

by Nebula Gardens

Nebula Gardens Cannabis Flower Sour Diesel

About this product

The legendary Sour Diesel has been a fan favorite for almost three decades. We recommend having everything you need in front of you before packing your piece. The immediate effects are similar to the burst of a supernova. The enlivening nature of our top shelf Sour D is the perfect method of transport into the cosmos.

About this strain

Sour Diesel

Sour Diesel
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Sour Diesel, sometimes called Sour D, is an invigorating sativa-dominant strain named after its pungent, diesel-like aroma. This fast-acting strain delivers energizing, dreamy cerebral effects that have pushed Sour Diesel to its legendary status. Stress, pain, and depression fade away in long-lasting relief that makes Sour Diesel a top choice among medical patients. This strain took root in the early '90s, and it is believed to have descended from Chemdog 91 and Super Skunk.

About this brand

Nebula Gardens is a Tier III I-502 licensed producer/processor located in Washington state. Nebula was founded by a group of skilled and experienced growers all well-known from Washington’s medical industry. Led by award-winning Master Grower, Robert Meyer, the company has adopted his organic and natural minded methodologies, and hands on approach to produce only the best quality cannabis in the state. Nebula also is armed with some of the industry’s top award-winning genetics, and a custom-built facility to guarantee consistent production of top-shelf cannabis. Organics are Nebula's specialty. No pesticides, no fungicides, no herbicides, and lots of "TLC" are the keys to growing Nebula's pure and potent premium cannabis. Plants are cared for hands-on by individuals each and every day throughout the growing cycle. Nebula then follows up with rigorous internal quality controls and external lab testing to ensure standards are met for quality, purity, and potency. Look out for an ever-evolving rotation of potent and flavorful strains produced by Nebula, as well as some of the state’s best concentrates. New strains often join the Nebula family as Robert runs a unique and exciting breeding program. This allows Nebula Gardens to always have original one of a kind product from seed to sale.