Agent Orange Cartridge .5g
by AZ Nectar FarmsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Our full spectrum distillate Nectar cartridges are made using 100% authentic cannabis terpenes. We produce our own distillate using only premium flower. Using our patented method, we capture the original cannabis terpenes during distillation and reintroduce them back into our cartridges. The result: our cartridges taste like flower without the the carcinogens. Try one of our strain specific cartridges and taste the difference.
About this strain
Agent Orange
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Terpinolene
- Pinene
Don’t let the name scare you! A well-balanced hybrid combining the smooth Orange Velvet with the bold Jack the Ripper, Agent Orange by MzJill Genetics will capture your senses. Wonderful smells of oranges and fresh-cut citrus will immediately entice you, while the pigments of deep maroon and purple will make its buds stand out in a sea of green. The effects are often uplifting and motivating, serving as a great mood enhancer if you are feeling lethargic or depressed.