NuClear Cali OG Distillate

by Neutron Genetics

$50.00MSRP

About this product

Designed to induce users into a content couch lock while stimulating appetite. This hybrid delivers pungent cheesy flavors with earthy hints working to alleviate pain and treat insomnia.

About this strain

Saturn OG

Saturn OG

Saturn OG is a hybrid strain with mysterious beginnings, but its earthy citrus and diesel flavors confirms its close relationship to OG Kush. Its undocumented origins result in this strain being labeled as indica, sativa, and everything in between, but its effects are most commonly described as hybrid-like in its balanced calm and moderate cerebral effects. Saturn OG’s forest green buds are lit by a constellation of crystal trichomes, and this OG Kush relative is often lumped into a “planetary strain” series that includes Earth OG and Jupiter OG. The psychoactive onset of Saturn OG begins with an intense burst of euphoria that fades to smooth relaxation perfect for relieving stress and muscle tension. 

About this brand

Neutron Genetics Logo
Pioneers of cannabis extracts, pushing the boundaries of science with art to create concentrates that will make you blast off to outer space and beyond. One of the oldest concentrate brands in the industry, Neutron specializes in highly potent products and heavily infused pre-rolls. Maybe you can’t ride a spaceship, but Neutron can take you there.