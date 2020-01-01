Saturn OG is a hybrid strain with mysterious beginnings, but its earthy citrus and diesel flavors confirms its close relationship to OG Kush. Its undocumented origins result in this strain being labeled as indica, sativa, and everything in between, but its effects are most commonly described as hybrid-like in its balanced calm and moderate cerebral effects. Saturn OG’s forest green buds are lit by a constellation of crystal trichomes, and this OG Kush relative is often lumped into a “planetary strain” series that includes Earth OG and Jupiter OG. The psychoactive onset of Saturn OG begins with an intense burst of euphoria that fades to smooth relaxation perfect for relieving stress and muscle tension.