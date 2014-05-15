Loading…
Logo for the brand Neutron Genetics

Neutron Genetics

NuClear Cali OG Distillate

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD

About this product

Designed to induce users into a content couch lock while stimulating appetite. This hybrid delivers pungent cheesy flavors with earthy hints working to alleviate pain and treat insomnia.

Saturn OG effects

Reported by real people like you
36 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
36% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
27% of people say it helps with insomnia
