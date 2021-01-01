 Loading…

Hybrid

Juicy Fruit Crumble 1g

by Northstar Cannabis

Northstar Cannabis Concentrates Solvent Juicy Fruit Crumble 1g

About this product

Flavor: Juicy Fruit Crumble hits with slight citrus and pine terps. Effects: Juicy Fruit is sativa dominant, with a very straight focused high. Extraction Method: BHO Closed Loop  

About this brand

Northstar Cannabis Logo

About this strain

Juicy Fruit

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Juicy Fruit, also known as "Juicy Fruit OG" or "Fruity Juice," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Afghani with Thai. Consumers should be cautious with this strain, as the effects are long-lasting and double sided: Juicy Fruit has been reported to cause headaches and paranoia, but It's also known to spark creativity. The aroma is tangy and sweet with notes of fruit punch, lemon, plums and tropical pina colada. Growers say this strain has a flowering time of 7-9 weeks, with THC levels measuring 15-20%.

