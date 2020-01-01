 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

True OG

by OG Farms

About this product

True OG by OG Farms

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

True OG is a popular indica strain that was originally discovered in Southern California, where the term “OG” originally meant “ocean grown.” Bred with genetics from the very popular OG Kush, True OG is potent enough for mellow, lasting effects combined with a more focused head high. Flowers have a pungent, crisp citrus and evergreen scent. True OG has snagged the 2nd place indica spot in every High Times Medical Cup since 2010.

About this brand

Ocean Grown Farms Inc (OG Farms) began as Zion Gardens in San Diego as one of pioneers in the industry in 1996 and won the first San Diego Cannabis Cup with their Ogizzle strain. They relocated to Shelton, WA on 40 acres near the beautiful hood canal. They have some of the oldest and most popular strains in the legal marijuana market like L.A. Confidential and San Fernando Valley each of which is inspired by their SoCal roots. ​ When they won the lottery in WA, OG Farms began recruiting local partners and adding other family members to help with business development and sales. The first year doing business in Washington, our focus was wholesale in bulk to other Processors in the industry. The company is now focused on rolling out the brand as a processor to our retailers.