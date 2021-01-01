 Loading…

Hybrid

Banana Kush

by Okla Kola

Okla Kola Cannabis Flower Banana Kush

About this product

Banana Kush is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Ghost OG and Skunk Haze. The result is a strain that tastes and smells like a bushel of fresh bananas. Banana Kush tends to provide a mellow buzz alongside a relaxed sense of euphoria. A great choice when dealing with stress or depression, Banana Kush also helps stimulate your creative juices and can help you remain talkative in social settings.

About this brand

About this strain

Banana Kush

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

