About this product
Banana Kush is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Ghost OG and Skunk Haze. The result is a strain that tastes and smells like a bushel of fresh bananas. Banana Kush tends to provide a mellow buzz alongside a relaxed sense of euphoria. A great choice when dealing with stress or depression, Banana Kush also helps stimulate your creative juices and can help you remain talkative in social settings.
About this brand
Okla Kola
About this strain
Banana Kush
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
