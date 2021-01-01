 Loading…

Hybrid

Ogre Winterized CO2 Vape Cart

by OM Extracts

About this product

OM Extracts Winterized CO2 Oil is Full Extract Cannabis Oil (Raw CO2 FECO) that has been cold-filtered or “Winterized” to make it better for inhalation. We extract Cannabis at low temperatures with CO2 to preserve the scent, flavor, and effects of the original plant. Each batch contains the plant’s full spectrum of cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids with zero added substances. Yola Bars Grown by Old Gold Gardens 68.6% Total Cannabinoids 62.6% THC & 0.3% CBD 5.8% Terpenes Top 4: β-Caryophyllene, α-Humulene, Guaiol, Linalool Ogre: This skunky phenotype of Sensi Star carries more folklore than most varieties. Basil and spice notes with a sweet finish. Packaged in a 1mL Glass Tank with 1.3Ω Ceramic Coil and Ceramic Mouthpiece Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this substance. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older. Keep out of reach of children.

About this brand

Using medical-grade technology and state of the art processing equipment, OM Extracts formulates Mindful Medicine for the people. Our finished refined oil and the hardware we offer are professional, discrete and powerful. We believe that full-spectrum plant medicine is best, so we do not adulterate our products: we never add extra terpenes, essential oils, propylene glycol or any other substances. We offer pure, clean Mindful Medicine. Contact OM Extracts info@omextracts.com Awards: 2016 Oregon Dope Cup – Best Wax 1st Place and 2nd Place 2016 Oregon Dope Industry Awards – Best Processor 1st Place 2015 Oregon Concentrate Challenge – Best PHO 2nd Place 2015 Oregon Dope Cup – Best THC CO2 1st Place , Best CBD CO2 2nd Place

About this strain

Ogre
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Ogre is a Skunk-leaning phenotype of the multiple award-winning indica Sensi Star. While most phenotypes of Sensi Star are fairly compact indica plants, Ogre is named for its much larger size and huge yields. Giant, frosty colas produce very high levels of THC and a pungent lemon-skunk aroma.

