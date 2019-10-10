About this product
Yola Bars
Grown by Old Gold Gardens
68.6% Total Cannabinoids
62.6% THC & 0.3% CBD
5.8% Terpenes
Top 4: β-Caryophyllene, α-Humulene, Guaiol, Linalool
Ogre: This skunky phenotype of Sensi Star carries more folklore than most varieties. Basil and spice notes with a sweet finish.
Packaged in a 1mL Glass Tank with 1.3Ω Ceramic Coil and Ceramic Mouthpiece
Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this substance. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older. Keep out of reach of children.
About this strain
Ogre is a Skunk-leaning phenotype of the multiple award-winning indica Sensi Star. While most phenotypes of Sensi Star are fairly compact indica plants, Ogre is named for its much larger size and huge yields. Giant, frosty colas produce very high levels of THC and a pungent lemon-skunk aroma.
About this brand
We believe that full-spectrum plant medicine is best, so we do not adulterate our products: we never add extra terpenes, essential oils, propylene glycol or any other substances. We offer pure, clean Mindful Medicine.
