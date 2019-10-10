OM Extracts Winterized CO2 Oil is Full Extract Cannabis Oil (Raw CO2 FECO) that has been cold-filtered or “Winterized” to make it better for inhalation. We extract Cannabis at low temperatures with CO2 to preserve the scent, flavor, and effects of the original plant. Each batch contains the plant’s full spectrum of cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids with zero added substances.



Yola Bars

Grown by Old Gold Gardens

68.6% Total Cannabinoids

62.6% THC & 0.3% CBD

5.8% Terpenes

Top 4: β-Caryophyllene, α-Humulene, Guaiol, Linalool



Ogre: This skunky phenotype of Sensi Star carries more folklore than most varieties. Basil and spice notes with a sweet finish.



Packaged in a 1mL Glass Tank with 1.3Ω Ceramic Coil and Ceramic Mouthpiece



Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this substance. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older. Keep out of reach of children.