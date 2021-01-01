 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Tahoe OG Wax 1g
Hybrid

Tahoe OG Wax 1g

by Origyn Extracts

Write a review
Origyn Extracts Concentrates Solvent Tahoe OG Wax 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Classification: Hybrid (Indica Leaning) Breeder: Master Thai Lineage: Chemdog/Disputed Aroma/Flavor: Earthy + lemony + pepper Reported Effects:: Good for insomnia + pain + appetite stimulation Notes & Effects: Embodies all of the typical Indica effects with an added euphoric, sativa-like kick.

About this brand

Origyn Extracts Logo

About this strain

Tahoe OG

Tahoe OG
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Tahoe OG is the perfect rainy day strain. Strong and fast-acting, you may not want to use this strain when you’re planning to leave the house. Great for those suffering from insomnia, pain, or lack of appetite, Tahoe OG has made a name for itself among other indicas. A top nighttime strain, it provides an extremely lazy, heavy body sensation. Due to superb breeding, Tahoe OG embodies all of the typical indica effects with an added euphoric, sativa-like kick. This strain features an earthy, lemon taste, and is a phenotype of OG Kush. Maturing at around 10 weeks, Tahoe OG is a must-try for those looking for a great night’s sleep.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review