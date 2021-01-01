Tutankhamon Sauce Cartridge 0.5g
by Origyn ExtractsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Classification: SATIVA Lineage: AK-47 x AK-47 Aroma/Tastes: Sour profile Patient's Report: Good for stress, fatigue and depression
About this brand
Origyn Extracts
About this strain
King Tut
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Tutankhamon, aka King Tut, is a potent sativa marijuana strain made from a cross of AK-47. King Tut produces uplifting effects, making it an ideal choice for social outings or creative stimulation. This strain features flavors that are sour, skunky and fruity. Medical marijuana patients choose King Tut to help relieve symptoms associated with pain. Growers say this strain is sensitive to high humidity and fungus, but makes for an excellent mother plant.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.