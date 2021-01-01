 Loading…

Sativa

Tutankhamon Sauce Cartridge 0.5g

by Origyn Extracts

About this product

Classification: SATIVA Lineage: AK-47 x AK-47 Aroma/Tastes: Sour profile Patient's Report: Good for stress, fatigue and depression

About this brand

About this strain

King Tut

King Tut
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Tutankhamon, aka King Tut, is a potent sativa marijuana strain made from a cross of AK-47. King Tut produces uplifting effects, making it an ideal choice for social outings or creative stimulation. This strain features flavors that are sour, skunky and fruity. Medical marijuana patients choose King Tut to help relieve symptoms associated with pain. Growers say this strain is sensitive to high humidity and fungus, but makes for an excellent mother plant.

