Black Lime Reserve

by Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms

5.01
Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms Cannabis Flower Black Lime Reserve

Black Lime Reserve by Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms

1 customer review

5.01

Roxi78

Very relaxing with a sweet lime scent with a hit of spice. Perfect for an evening chill!

About this strain

Black Lime Special Reserve

Black Lime Special Reserve
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

From Aficionado Seeds comes Black Lime Special Reserve, an indica strain that descends from Woodman Canyon Oil Can, Lime Afghani, Northern Lights, Purple Kush, and Chemdawg Special Reserve. Flavors of pine, lemon, and black pepper are ushered in alongside uplifting euphoria, leaving you feeling tingly and relaxed.

About this brand

Phat Panda was founded in 2014 by Robert and Katrina McKinley. The 30-man crew has now grown to over 450 employees. Our vision is to contribute to the space by continuing to challenge ourselves every day and bring inspiration and innovation to the Cannabis industry. We blend the most advanced growing techniques with state-of-the-art technology to bring our customers the best products. The cannabis industry one of the fastest growing industry in the United States. In 2016, Marijuana sales in North America reached $6.73 billion—reflecting 34% growth over 2015. By 2021, sales are expected to jump to $25 billion. And Phat Panda wants to be in the forefront of it. The Phat Panda brand will be coming soon to the following states: California, Oregon, Michigan, Ohio, West Virginia, Florida, Arizona, Nevada and more to come.