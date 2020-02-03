Roxi78
on February 3rd, 2020
Very relaxing with a sweet lime scent with a hit of spice. Perfect for an evening chill!
From Aficionado Seeds comes Black Lime Special Reserve, an indica strain that descends from Woodman Canyon Oil Can, Lime Afghani, Northern Lights, Purple Kush, and Chemdawg Special Reserve. Flavors of pine, lemon, and black pepper are ushered in alongside uplifting euphoria, leaving you feeling tingly and relaxed.