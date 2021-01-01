Black Out
About this product
Black Russian and Secret OG have come together to create Black Out. This heavy indica provides a blanket of relaxation to the body as well as the mind, so this is a strain best enjoyed later in the evening.
About this brand
Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
About this strain
Black Russian
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Black Russian is an indica-dominant strain bred by Delicious Seeds, who created this strain by crossing a Black Domina mother with White Russian. Notes of mango and citrus collide with lemon candy to create a medley of sweet tropical aromas that burst from Black Russian’s compact buds. This strain is known for her potency and endurance, making Black Russian the perfect choice for either patients seeking long-lasting symptom relief or anyone in need of deep relaxation of both mind and body.
