ickesra
on October 23rd, 2019
Great flavor and aroma and packs a big punch. Not recommended for a beginner smoker. A daily smoker will enjoy the pleasant stoniness. For most people indica will put you in the couch, but I'm opposite, and I found myself being very productive. Sativas will normally put me in the couch. Normally sold at The Bud Hut - Maple Valley, WA Currently unavailable as of 10/23/19. Call for availability as shipment may come soon. Out of stock because I bought the last one... Sorry I'm not sorry. =P