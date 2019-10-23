 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Romulan

Romulan

by Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms

5.0
Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms Cannabis Flower Romulan

Romulan by Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms

5.0

ickesra

Great flavor and aroma and packs a big punch. Not recommended for a beginner smoker. A daily smoker will enjoy the pleasant stoniness. For most people indica will put you in the couch, but I'm opposite, and I found myself being very productive. Sativas will normally put me in the couch. Normally sold at The Bud Hut - Maple Valley, WA Currently unavailable as of 10/23/19. Call for availability as shipment may come soon. Out of stock because I bought the last one... Sorry I'm not sorry. =P

About this strain

Romulan

Romulan
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Romulan, named after the alien Star Trek race, is a powerful indica revered for its potent therapeutic qualities. Romulan lends itself to intense cerebral effects. Squat, pine-scented plants produce dense, frosty buds that have found their following among connoisseurs in the Pacific Northwest. A deep, sedating relaxation makes Romulan a favorite strain for patients treating muscle spasms and nerve damage. Many hybridized variations of Romulan exist, but nearly all can promise a full body calm with heavy intoxicating properties.

About this brand

Phat Panda was founded in 2014 by Robert and Katrina McKinley. The 30-man crew has now grown to over 450 employees. Our vision is to contribute to the space by continuing to challenge ourselves every day and bring inspiration and innovation to the Cannabis industry. We blend the most advanced growing techniques with state-of-the-art technology to bring our customers the best products. The cannabis industry one of the fastest growing industry in the United States. In 2016, Marijuana sales in North America reached $6.73 billion—reflecting 34% growth over 2015. By 2021, sales are expected to jump to $25 billion. And Phat Panda wants to be in the forefront of it. The Phat Panda brand will be coming soon to the following states: California, Oregon, Michigan, Ohio, West Virginia, Florida, Arizona, Nevada and more to come.