ORGANIC SMOKING HERBAL BLEND, SMOKING MIX, NICOTINE & TOBACCO FREE - SIMPLE NATURAL FLAVOR

by Potzee.ca

$19.95MSRP

About this product

This blend is all about an organic and natural filler when smoking marijuana or hash. With a premium mix of mullein, raspberry leaf, and white willow bark. Hand-crafted and blended twice to produce an even and virtually stem-free consistency, making it ready for use. Enjoy all the benefits of using an organic alternative to tobacco. Extra body for the seasoned smoker. All natural and organically sourced from USDA certified suppliers. The 28-gram size is sealed in a metal tin for freshness, ease of storage and portability.

About this brand

100% Natural & Organic. Nicotine & Tobacco Free We specialize in premium organic herbal smoking blends and herbal mixtures that can be smoked alone or mixed with legal cannabis for great clean smoke. There is no cannabis in our blends. Excellent option for those looking for a tobacco alternative. Our organic 100% natural blends bring a great aromatic and smoothness for a more enjoyable smoking experience. Also great as a tobacco-free pipe mix. Our herbs to smoke are sourced from around the world and are then hand-crafted to create unique and flavorful blends and mixes. To ensure premium quality, from safe and trusted sources, all our herbal products are USDA certified organic. We are a proud Canadian company. Why use Potzee organic herbal smoking blends? Tobacco-free, Nicotine free, all natural, no additives Reduces the taste and smell of cannabis when mixed together. A very smooth and flavorful clean smoke while reducing coughing significantly. Helps reduce cannabis consumption. Save some money, We only use organic commonly known herbs and natural flavors in our blends. Cured to perfection to avoid dry and harshness when smoked Perfect for spliffs, dry vapors, pipes and more for both new and seasoned cannabis smokers. Various flavors - simple natural, chamomile, lemon, spearmint, lavender, sage and more. A tobacco alternative quit smoking aid www.potzee.ca