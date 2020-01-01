 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Mid Tier Mango Haze
Sativa

Mid Tier Mango Haze

by Power Brokerage

Write a review
Power Brokerage Cannabis Flower Mid Tier Mango Haze

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Mango Haze

Mango Haze

Mango Haze is a mostly sativa strain bred by Mr. Nice Seeds, who crossed Northern Lights #5, Skunk, and Haze to create this uplifting, fruity variety. Though similar to its sibling strain Super Silver Haze, Mango Haze exhibits a distinctive mango aroma coupled with a buzzing cerebral sensation. 

About this brand

Power Brokerage Logo