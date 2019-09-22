 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. Hash Plant seeds

Hash Plant seeds

by Premium Seed Market

Skip to Reviews
5.04
Premium Seed Market Cannabis Seeds Hash Plant seeds

$29.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

SPECIAL OFFER: Use coupon code "freemix" at checkout to receive a FREE packet of Mixed Seeds for FIRST TIME customers! *Make sure to add a mixed seed pack to your cart before entering in coupon* With a fast flowering time and high yields, the Hash plant is a must for beginners and experts alike. Legend says the genetics derive from Holland in the late 80's and traveled all the way to Northwestern USA. This strain in particular rates much higher than most in resin production and offers a unique, calming high. Named for its hashy-tasting, highly resinous buds, the Hash Plant has been known as an important building block for other Sensi Seeds hybrids for many years, but has rarely been made available outside of Cannabis Castle breeding program. It was reintroduced to the market by Sensi Seed Bank in 1999. Expect a short indica-type plant that averages 3-4 feet in height, with a gratifyingly quick finish, a pleasantly narcotic high, and of course, great hashmaking potential. While an indoor breed in the Dutch climate, this plant has fared well in dry latitudes such as the Mediterranean. All indoor growing methods are suitable, although Sensi growers like the hydro culture garden method best. Hash Plant is easy to clone, offering you a simple method of multiplying your success. Every pack comes with 10 seeds for only $29.99!

4 customer reviews

Show all
5.04

write a review

GillespieGanja

Great, short plants. Earthy. Love it.

GeorgeHarris

Definitely flowered quickly for me and completed within less than 7wks. Nice Hash Plant for sure.

VincentGray

Growing some sort of Hash Plants for over 30y

About this strain

Hash Plant

Hash Plant

One of Sensi Seeds's classics, Hash Plant stays compact during her extra-short flowering time. Her tight, resin-drenched flower clusters develop a brittle surface when dried and give off a deep, rich Afghani aroma that’s undercut with a hint of hashish. When consumed, her dominant flavor is the spicy-sharp bite of smouldering resin glands. The instant vaporization of those layers of sparkling trichomes accelerates Hash Plant’s rapid, blissful and breathtakingly powerful body-stone. This 90% indica is the product of careful genetic selection, a process that involved matching the mysterious Hash Plant original from the U.S. with Northern Lights.

 

About this brand

Premium Seed Market Logo
With over 30 years of experience producing and testing over 150 varietals and the world's top strains in Oregon. We pride ourselves on providing top quality seeds at a price that you can afford. We can offer seeds at this very reasonable price, because we are the grower and we do not purchase seeds from any other entity. No wholesaler involved! Here at PSM we provide seeds that anyone can grow successfully, beginners to experts alike. Here in Oregon we have spent over three decades testing hundreds of strains, spending countless hours picking the best varietals and preserving the strongest genetics and breeding them year after year. ALL of our strains are offered at a flat rate of $29.99 for 10 premium seeds! CURRENT SPECIAL OFFERS! Use the special coupon code "indogrow" at checkout to receive 10% off all Blue Dream, White Widow, Northern Lights and Skunk #1 seeds in your cart! Mixed Seed Giveaway! Use coupon code "freemix" at checkout to receive a FREE packet of Mixed Seeds with the purchase of two or more packs!