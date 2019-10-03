MedicalOnePharms
Top quality seeds produced top quality product. Ordered White Widow, OBB and K47 seeds. All tested above 20%. All grown inside with 9ft ceilings. 3/4lb per plant.
White Widow is a dutch bred varietal that goes all the way back to the 1990's winning a High Times Cup in 95'. White Widow got its name because of its high resin production with its pearly white trichomes prevalent even on its larger fan leaves. Because of its abnormally high trichome count, WW is known for its hash production with THC levels toppling most varietals. White Widow is a great strain for any garden because of its high adaptability and easy going nature! This variety's reputation has been built on its excellence in smell, flavor, and quality of high. White Widow has fragrantly fresh pine cone buds that have a taste bordering between fruit and flowers when smoked. Setting the standard for kind bud, White Widow washes over you with a warm feeling of mildly trippy sensations. White Widow hybrid marijuana strain is a compact plant of medium height. The buds only develop a few amber-colored hairs, but the outrageous crystalline resin production of this plant has become legendary. Inevitably the reputation that precedes it leads some growers to decide that it is overrated, but many find this variety to be everything they anticipated and more. White Widow has the potential to live up to its reputation if grown adeptly. This strain is recommended for indoor gardening, where water and fertilizer should be administered modestly to avoid mildew and retain the delicious flavors. Greenhouse suggests changing the lighting to 8 hours during the last 2 weeks of flowering in order to halt regrowth of on the buds and produce just enough stress to coax out the maximum amount of sticky resin per inch.
Huge nugs 7wks in like the others I purchased. Gonna be dank stuff. Thank you.
Yeah these seeds killed it along with others I got locally. Super happy. Team WW for life 👊
Among the most famous strains worldwide is White Widow, a balanced hybrid first bred in the Netherlands by Green House Seeds. A cross between a Brazilian sativa landrace and a resin-heavy South Indian indica, White Widow has blessed every Dutch coffee shop menu since its birth in the 1990s. Its buds are white with crystal resin, warning you of the potent effects to come. A powerful burst of euphoria and energy breaks through immediately, stimulating both conversation and creativity. White Widow’s genetics have given rise to many other legends like White Russian, White Rhino, and Blue Widow. Still, many growers prefer cultivation of the original White Widow, which flowers in about 60 days indoors.