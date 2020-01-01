Birthday Cake Sugar 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
0.5 grams
$30.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Conspiracy Kush marijuana strain is an Indica dominant marijuana hybrid. The breeders of this kush remain unknown. The marijuana strain rewards with large, dense buds ranging from light pink to deep purple shades. The nugs are frosted with white crystals. The Conspiracy Kush's onset is fast, clear headed and long lasting. Users should be mindful of the dose to avoid overwhelming couch lock. Conspiracy Kush marijuana is good for evening and night time use due to sedative effect.
Conspiracy Kush by Heroes of the Farm Genetics is a 70/30 indica-dominant cross of Obama Kush and Space Queen. The dense, trichome-frosted flowers produce a tangy citrus aroma and a peppery aftertaste. The influence of Space Queen is felt immediately with a Haze-like sense of cerebral activity, but shortly after the relaxing effects take hold and provide calming relaxation perfect for unwinding at the end of the day.