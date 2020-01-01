 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Conspiracy Kush Sugar Wax 1g

by Project M

About this product

Conspiracy Kush marijuana strain is an Indica dominant marijuana hybrid. The breeders of this kush remain unknown. The marijuana strain rewards with large, dense buds ranging from light pink to deep purple shades. The nugs are frosted with white crystals. The Conspiracy Kush's onset is fast, clear headed and long lasting. Users should be mindful of the dose to avoid overwhelming couch lock. Conspiracy Kush marijuana is good for evening and night time use due to sedative effect.

About this strain

Conspiracy Kush by Heroes of the Farm Genetics is a 70/30 indica-dominant cross of Obama Kush and Space Queen. The dense, trichome-frosted flowers produce a tangy citrus aroma and a peppery aftertaste. The influence of Space Queen is felt immediately with a Haze-like sense of cerebral activity, but shortly after the relaxing effects take hold and provide calming relaxation perfect for unwinding at the end of the day.

About this brand

Carefully Crafted cannabis Grown in the Northwest. Ask for our quality products at your local Recreational Retailer.