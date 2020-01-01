About this product

Conspiracy Kush marijuana strain is an Indica dominant marijuana hybrid. The breeders of this kush remain unknown. The marijuana strain rewards with large, dense buds ranging from light pink to deep purple shades. The nugs are frosted with white crystals. The Conspiracy Kush's onset is fast, clear headed and long lasting. Users should be mindful of the dose to avoid overwhelming couch lock. Conspiracy Kush marijuana is good for evening and night time use due to sedative effect.