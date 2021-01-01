 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Harle-Tsu
Hybrid

Harle-Tsu

by Prophet Cannabis

Prophet Cannabis Cannabis Flower Harle-Tsu

About this product

About this brand

Prophet Cannabis Logo
Prophet Cannabis

About this strain

Harle-Tsu

Harle-Tsu
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Terpinolene

Harle-Tsu, bred by the Southern Humboldt Seed Collective, is a high-CBD hybrid cross between Harlequin and Sour Tsunami. With its high CBD content and virtually non-existent THC content, Harle-Tsu may bring relief to pain and inflammation without euphoria or intoxication. Harle-Tsu seeds have a 75% chance of expressing its high-CBD characteristics, and indoor plants will finish flowering in 8 weeks. 

