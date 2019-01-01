About this product
Strawberry Cough is a legendary plant here, and another resident in our core line up. Massive power, clear pronounced terpene profile, laden with notes of strawberry, orange and dough. It’s exceedingly low myrcene, broad array of limonene, massive caryophyllene, and dash of linalool create a shimmering distinctive profile that is quite rare. Primary terpene: Caryophyllene 6.01-7.07 Secondary terpene: Limonene 2.77-3.59 mg/g THC: 19.5-26.7% | CBD: <LOQ% Flavors: Strawberry, Sweet, Berry Effects: Happiness, Relaxation
Strawberry Cough
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Known for its sweet smell of fresh strawberries and an expanding sensation that can make even the most seasoned consumer cough, Strawberry Cough is a potent strain with mysterious genetic origins. The skunky, berry flavors will capture your senses while the cerebral, uplifting effects provide an aura of euphoria that is sure to leave a smile on your face. Strawberry Cough is a great solution in times of elevated stress.