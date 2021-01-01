 Loading…

Sativa

Casey Jones

by Rainforest Organix

Rainforest Organix Cannabis Flower Casey Jones

Casey Jones

Casey Jones
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Pinene
  3. Limonene

Choo choo! Casey Jones is coming down the track! Casey was a famous engineer who was killed in a train wreck in 1900. More recently, he's also the name of a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles character who's fond of hockey masks and vigilante justice. However, this Casey Jones is a cross between Oriental Express (Trainwreck x Thai) and East Coast Sour Diesel that provides an earthy, sweet palate with subtle hints of citrus. Casey Jones produces pleasant sativa effects that are uplifting and great for releasing your creativity.

