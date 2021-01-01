Casey Jones
by Rainforest OrganixWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
About this brand
Rainforest Organix
About this strain
Casey Jones
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
- Limonene
Choo choo! Casey Jones is coming down the track! Casey was a famous engineer who was killed in a train wreck in 1900. More recently, he's also the name of a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles character who's fond of hockey masks and vigilante justice. However, this Casey Jones is a cross between Oriental Express (Trainwreck x Thai) and East Coast Sour Diesel that provides an earthy, sweet palate with subtle hints of citrus. Casey Jones produces pleasant sativa effects that are uplifting and great for releasing your creativity.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.