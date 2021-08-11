 Loading…

Sativa

Regulator - Jack Diesel 1G

by Regulator

Regulator Concentrates Ingestible Regulator - Jack Diesel 1G

About this product

Washingtons favorite extract brand! Regulator offers a wide variety of strains and products that are reliably available throughout the year. Our products are carefully taste tested and graded to ensure it arrives at the perfect intersection of quality and price. Every lot is also independently lab tested for pesticides and potency.

About this brand

Regulator Logo
About this strain

Jack Diesel

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Jack Diesel crosses two mainstays in the cannabis world, Jack Herer and NYC Diesel, to produce a pungent mix of floral and diesel aromas. Its woody flavors are intertwined with sweet hints of fruit that bring on potent, long-lasting sativa effects. The uplifting sativa buzz is reminiscent of Haze varieties, generating immediate relaxation followed by an energetic rush that stimulates creativity along with your appetite.

