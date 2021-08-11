Regulator - Jack Diesel 1G
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Washingtons favorite extract brand! Regulator offers a wide variety of strains and products that are reliably available throughout the year. Our products are carefully taste tested and graded to ensure it arrives at the perfect intersection of quality and price. Every lot is also independently lab tested for pesticides and potency.
About this brand
Regulator
About this strain
Jack Diesel
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
Jack Diesel crosses two mainstays in the cannabis world, Jack Herer and NYC Diesel, to produce a pungent mix of floral and diesel aromas. Its woody flavors are intertwined with sweet hints of fruit that bring on potent, long-lasting sativa effects. The uplifting sativa buzz is reminiscent of Haze varieties, generating immediate relaxation followed by an energetic rush that stimulates creativity along with your appetite.
