Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Regulator

Regulator

Regulator - Jack Diesel 1G

Strain rating:
SativaTHC 14%CBD

About this product

Washingtons favorite extract brand! Regulator offers a wide variety of strains and products that are reliably available throughout the year. Our products are carefully taste tested and graded to ensure it arrives at the perfect intersection of quality and price. Every lot is also independently lab tested for pesticides and potency.

Jack Diesel effects

Reported by real people like you
40 people told us about effects:
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
45% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
37% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
42% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
35% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!