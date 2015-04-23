Regulator
Regulator - Jack Diesel 1G
SativaTHC 14%CBD —
About this product
Washingtons favorite extract brand! Regulator offers a wide variety of strains and products that are reliably available throughout the year. Our products are carefully taste tested and graded to ensure it arrives at the perfect intersection of quality and price. Every lot is also independently lab tested for pesticides and potency.
Jack Diesel effects
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
45% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
37% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
42% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
35% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
