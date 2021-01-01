 Loading…

Bubba Kush Featured Farms Infused Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack

Bubba Kush Featured Farms Infused Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack by ROVE

Rove was born at the intersection of art and science. Our team of longtime industry enthusiasts, boasting a combined wealth of experience in cultivation, extraction, and laboratory science, joined together with the mission to produce a better, tastier, more honest cannabis vape oil. We proudly stand against the trends of misrepresenting processes or exaggerating quality of ingredients. We want our customers to know where their cannabis comes from and how it is made so as to always provide a safe and efficacious path to good tastes and good times.At Rove, we believe in honesty, simplicity, and transparency. Our goal is to provide customers with a vape pen that tastes great and is created with them in mind. Welcome to our brand - where the best is always getting better.Our products are made using 100% California, Nevada, Arizona, and Oklahoma grown cannabis, sourced directly from trusted farms in our collective network. From this raw material, we extract a fine quality oil using liquid carbon dioxide and then refine it utilizing only heat and pressure. The golden finished product, enriched with natural terpenes and flavorings, provides a truly special vaping experience.

Bubba Kush, also known as "BK," "Bubba," and "Bubba OG Kush" is an indica marijuana strain that has gained notoriety in the US and beyond for its heavy tranquilizing effects. Sweet hashish flavors with subtle notes of chocolate and coffee come through on the exhale, delighting the palate as powerful relaxation takes over. From head to toe, muscles ease with heaviness as dreamy euphoria blankets the mind, crushing stress while bringing happy moods. Bubba Kush exhibits a distinctive, bulky bud structure with hues that range from forest green to pale purple.

Bubba’s stocky plant stature and bulky bud structure suggest Afghani descent, but its genetic origins aren’t certain. The breeder whom this strain was named after states that Bubba Kush emerged just after 1996, when an OG Kush pollinated an unknown indica strain obtained in New Orleans. The mother plant was supposedly Northern Lights, but the genetically ambiguous indica was simply called “Bubba.” Bubba Kush has flourished from its California roots ever since.

 

