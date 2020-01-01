 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD oil
  5. CBD Oil Treat-All Tinctures 700mg - 7000mg

CBD Oil Treat-All Tinctures 700mg - 7000mg

by Rx Canna Care

Write a review
Rx Canna Care Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil CBD Oil Treat-All Tinctures 700mg - 7000mg
Rx Canna Care Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil CBD Oil Treat-All Tinctures 700mg - 7000mg

$69.99MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Rx Canna Care CBD Treat-All serum is the most convenient way to add CBD to your daily routine. We infused 80% CBD oil into pure 100% MCT-OIL and standardized the dose to put an end to CBD Confusion. Take as is or dose your favorite drink, food, topical cream etc. 35ml Bottle organic herbal blend in MCT oil with push top drop applicator 700 mg per 35ml bottle = 1mg per drop ( avg 20drops/ml) 7000 mg per 35ml bottle = 10mg per drop ( avg 20drops/ml)

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

ACDC

ACDC
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

ACDC is a sativa-dominant phenotype of the high-CBD cannabis strain Cannatonic with a remarkably high CBD:THC ratio. This strain induces little-to-no intoxicating effects and helps many patients treat various ailments like pain, anxiety, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, and the negative effects of chemotherapy, all with a clear head.

About this brand

Rx Canna Care Logo
Rx Canna Care’s proprietary formulated CBD skin care products activate the mind and empower the body to work in unison at their most optimal state, promoting maximum health, lasting youthfulness and longevity. We are a progressive generation passionate about creating synergy between health and wealth while becoming advocates in a movement that spreads truth and awareness about the benefits Mother Nature has long been providing us.