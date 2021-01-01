RYTHM Hybrid Premium Flower Banana Cookies 1/8oz
About this product
RYTHM Hybrid Premium flower eighths (3.5g) offer a variety of expertly cultivated and meticulously cured strains with optimal potencies, lush aromas, and rich flavors. Strain description: Banana Cookies [orig: Cookies & Cream x Banana OG] is a blissful, full-body hybrid, brimming with sweet banana flavors against a backdrop of earthy diesel.
About this brand
rythm
About this strain
Banana Cookies
Terpenes
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
Banana Cookies is an indica-dominant marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Banana Cookies - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
