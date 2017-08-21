ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.3 678 reviews

Platinum Kush

Platinum Kush
Platinum Kush is an indica-dominant strain that takes on a platinum-silver shade due to its thick coat of crystal resin. With purple hues and bright orange hairs, its buds grow dense with a sweet fruity and hashy aroma. Its buzz has been described as strongly cerebral and body-numbing.

467 people reported 3616 effects
Relaxed 69%
Happy 52%
Euphoric 50%
Sleepy 40%
Hungry 35%
Stress 39%
Pain 32%
Anxiety 28%
Insomnia 25%
Depression 20%
Dry mouth 31%
Dry eyes 20%
Dizzy 6%
Paranoid 6%
Headache 4%

Lineage

Strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
Platinum Kush
Strain child
Star Master Kush
child

Grow info

indica
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

