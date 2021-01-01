 Loading…

Hybrid

RYTHM Hybrid Ready to Use Vape Pen Sour Banana Sherbet 300mg

by RYTHM

About this product

RYTHM Hybrid 300mg Disposable Vape Pens are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives. Strain description: Sour Banana Sherbet [orig: Sour Diesel x Banana Sherbet] is a perfectly balanced hybrid, with a rich banana flavor balanced by an intense diesel.

About this brand

Discover a beat that’s all your own. RYTHM harnesses the unique qualities of each strain for the full spectrum of mind and body benefits. From the flavor to the feeling, our craft is high-quality cannabis that hits on every note. A true-to-plant experience in a variety of products to fit your lifestyle. FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/

About this strain

Sour Banana Sherbet

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Sour Banana Sherbet is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Sour Diesel with Banana Sherbet. This strain produces heavy-hitting effects that may make you feel relaxed and sleepy. Sour Banana Sherbet features a mix of sour fruit and diesel flavors that consumers love. Growers say this strain is easy to grow but stretches a great deal, meaning height management techniques are a must for anyone wanting to grow this at home.

