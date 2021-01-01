 Loading…

Hybrid

RYTHM Hybrid Vape Cartridge Banana Cookies 1g

by RYTHM

RYTHM Concentrates Cartridges RYTHM Hybrid Vape Cartridge Banana Cookies 1g

Cannabinoids

THC
--
CBD
--
$100.00

About this product

RYTHM Hybrid 1g cartridges are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives. Strain description: Banana Cookies [orig: Cookies & Cream x Banana OG] is a blissful, full-body hybrid, brimming with sweet banana flavors against a backdrop of earthy diesel.

About this brand

RYTHM Logo
Discover a beat that’s all your own. RYTHM harnesses the unique qualities of each strain for the full spectrum of mind and body benefits. From the flavor to the feeling, our craft is high-quality cannabis that hits on every note. A true-to-plant experience in a variety of products to fit your lifestyle. FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/

About this strain

Banana Cookies

Banana Cookies
Terpenes
  1. Pinene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Banana Cookies is an indica-dominant marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Banana Cookies - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

